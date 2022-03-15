Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Cadencia Chair
Marco Oggian
Behance.net
chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
This chair is unique, it has feelings. When you feel, he feels you. Inspired by the wrought iron chairs of the 70s, this piece is made with a single gesture, in just two pieces, without decorations to keep the minimum necessary elements.

Limited series of 10 units made of 10 mm solid steel rod in two sections. Hand polished and a transparent gloss varnish treatment. This first series will be available only in a metallic finish.

40x52x75cm
​​​​​​​
Design: Laboratorio
Art direction and graphic design: Brutto
Photo: Paula Iglesias

chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
Laboratory 001 is a design brand that experiments with space and matter. It has five lines of action: Studio (001), Ephemeral (002), Art Direction (003), Shop (004) and Concept House (005).​​​​​​​

chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and halloween
Image may contain: sketch, furniture and drawing


chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio



chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio


chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio


chair design furniture furniture design industrial photographer Photography product product design studio
Cadencia Chair
153
626
5
Published:
user's avatar
Marco Oggian

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Marco Oggian
    A Coruña, Spain

    Cadencia Chair

    This chair is unique, it has feelings. When you feel, he feels you. Inspired by the wrought iron chairs of the 70s, this piece is made with a sin Read More
    153
    626
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields