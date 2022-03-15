Cadencia Chair

This chair is unique, it has feelings. When you feel, he feels you. Inspired by the wrought iron chairs of the 70s, this piece is made with a single gesture, in just two pieces, without decorations to keep the minimum necessary elements.







Limited series of 10 units made of 10 mm solid steel rod in two sections. Hand polished and a transparent gloss varnish treatment. This first series will be available only in a metallic finish.







40x52x75cm

​​​​​​​



Design: Laboratorio

Art direction and graphic design: Brutto

Photo: Paula Iglesias





