Cadencia Chair

This chair is unique, it has feelings. When you feel, he feels you. Inspired by the wrought iron chairs of the 70s, this piece is made with a single gesture, in just two pieces, without decorations to keep the minimum necessary elements.
Limited series of 10 units made of 10 mm solid steel rod in two sections. Hand polished and a transparent gloss varnish treatment. This first series will be available only in a metallic finish.
40x52x75cm
Design: Laboratorio
Art direction and graphic design: Brutto
Photo: Paula Iglesias
Laboratory 001 is a design brand that experiments with space and matter. It has five lines of action: Studio (001), Ephemeral (002), Art Direction (003), Shop (004) and Concept House (005).