UNFRAME Eyewear Branding

















Together with the guys from Friendz and Safilo we started working on this idea of new, dynamic, gender fluid eyewear. One frame and infinite lens possibilities. The idea is fresh, colorful and innovative. The pun between UNFRAME and ME is subtle, as is all of the graphics. Simple and effective.









UNFRAME





Everyone’s experience is unique and for this very reason there are so many ways to be. Don’t try to look like anyone else, the only numbers that matter are the infinite possibilities you have to express yourself.





We are a bunch of humans who created an eyewear brand to boost self-liberation and challenge the frame of our society. We respect others, different points of view and the planet. Every day is a new opportunity to experiment, play with your identity and show a different side of yourself. There are no rules, classifications or limits, just a million ways to be yourself. All of them unique. It’s not about having a killer look, the coolest style or beautiful eyes. It’s about how you see the world that really makes you different.















