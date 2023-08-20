Marco Oggian's profile
Reason.co Branding
Marco Oggian
Reason.co is a British company that develops digital ideas and experiences for customers around the world. It's no longer a startup and they called us to take care of their new restyling.

Fascinated by our use of pure typography and geometric shapes they asked us to reinterpret their core according to our point of view. We have therefore created a guideline composed of a variable number of geometric shapes that can coexist with each other, forming a real and practically unlimited scheme to be able to solve any of their needs, according to the use outlined. The geometric shapes also function as a container for any content, thus giving importance and hierarchy to the various sections that are different from each other.


Reason.co Branding
