Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
"Show me what you got" Collection by Qeeboo
Marco Oggian
Behance.net
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design




This is the first collection of home products in collaboration and produced with the legendary Italian designer Stefano Giovannoni and his company Qeeboo.
Starting from a "simple" collaboration on 3 products, we launched a first collection consisting of more than 40 pieces. Presented at Design Week 2022 in Milan in three incredible and exclusive locations, this collection has had a tremendous success that I did not expect.

By completely abandoning the concept of Minimal product design, we instead wanted to get to the heart of a purely Italian design, full of color, kitsch at times and certainly very powerful.

The "Show me what you got" collection is available worldwide in selected interior design shops, galleries and online.




decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design






decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
Image may contain: painting, drawing and child art
Image may contain: painting
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design


decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design


decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
Image may contain: drawing, cartoon and painting
decor design editorial Fashion interior design italian magazine Packaging Photography product design
"Show me what you got" Collection by Qeeboo
55
219
5
Published:
user's avatar
Marco Oggian

Owner

user's avatar
Marco Oggian
A Coruña, Spain

"Show me what you got" Collection by Qeeboo

This is the first collection of home products in collaboration and produced with the legendary Italian designer Stefano Giovannoni and his compan Read More

55
219
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields