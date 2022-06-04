Zara Collab.









A selection of some pieces from my latest collaboration with Zara. It was a pleasure to be able to work together with the great designers of the brand to create this collection first dedicated to men and then unisex made up of my characteristic colors and geometric shapes.

The playful look goes perfectly with modern, boxy cut garments and I must say it was an incredible success! It's great to see so many people around the world wearing this collection.







We need art in our lives.





Pics by Zara







