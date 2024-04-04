Eggy party special gameplay





蛋仔岛上预警响起，前方高能情景纷纷出现！神秘树丛逃窜露出“黑脚”，身后蛋小黄疯狂追击，蛋躲、蛋追的捉迷藏大战究竟谁会更给力？蛋小蓝在各战场上的丝滑操作拉响帅气警报，利落弹跳起身并瞄准前方蓄力拉弓——等等，他拿着的那不是蛋小粉的专属弓箭吗？远处美食加工厂散发的香甜诱蛋口水直流，皮蛋默默许愿：能跟着蛋小粉身后狂炫月饼一宿～~这是国庆档上线的"玩法特别CG"，制作时间比较赶，我们负责短片的特效、材质灯光渲染、后期合成。蛋仔派对各式玩法妙趣横生，欢乐即将溢出屏幕。快戳视频和皮蛋一起查收打破次元壁的快乐，来一场说走就走的蛋仔岛之旅吧！





This is the recently launched NetEase game Egg Party "Gameplay special CG", to bring players some more interesting game modes, this time the production time is relatively short, we are responsible for the short film special effects, material lighting rendering, post-synthesis. The egg party is full of fun and fun, and the fun is about to overflow the screen. Quick poke video and preserved egg together check the happiness of breaking the dimensional wall, to a trip to the egg Island that says go!

