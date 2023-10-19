The lovely MUMU





这是我们为自己团队设计的一个卡通风格的IP形象，它是一只毛茸茸的蓝色大象！它的名字叫MUMU,如果你还不认识它，我来给你介绍一下，MUMU是一个热爱创意和设计的设计师，但同时也面临着设计师经常遇到的挑战——拖延症和完美主义!它深深沉浸在设计的魔力中，导致过度工作，疲劳，缺乏创造力……





Hello, this is a cartoon style IP image we designed for our team, it is a fuzzy blue elephant! His name is MUMU, and if you don't know him, let me introduce him to you.MUMU is a designer who loves creativity and design, but at the same time faces the same challenges that designers often encounter - procrastination and perfectionism! It is deeply immersed in the magic of design, which leads to overwork, fatigue, and lack of creativity...