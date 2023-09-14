Pixel World's profileSim lynn's profile象素 工场's profile+1
Eggy party first anniversary
《蛋仔派对》在上线的一年多，我们配合蛋仔派对的宣传推广工作，制作了许多KV、PV宣传物料。以下是部分已经公开的，包括了蛋仔派对官网banner、主题KV设计和一周年CG短片，我们主要负责了场景设计、美术、特效和渲染后期制作。

The Four Primary Schools of the Egg Tsai gathered the first anniversary of the "Egg Tsai" live broadcast. Suddenly, they received mysterious signals. A gold coin was put into a blind box machine and passed through the door of time and space. This is the summoning signal issued by the human world! The four little cheers are cheering, accompanied by a lightning, they are sent to the human world! How will this be a thrilling adventure?
