Eggy party first anniversary

《蛋仔派对》在上线的一年多，我们配合蛋仔派对的宣传推广工作，制作了许多KV、PV宣传物料。以下是部分已经公开的，包括了蛋仔派对官网banner、主题KV设计和一周年CG短片，我们主要负责了场景设计、美术、特效和渲染后期制作。



