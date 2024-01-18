Eggy Party 2023 Main visual collection





《蛋仔派对》全新派对季CG-「寻光冰雪」

寻找极光之旅已经开启,很开心受邀为蛋仔派对服务，整理了团队近期参与制作的蛋仔派对相关视觉内容，包括最新S14赛季CG短片和部分KV海报合集，我们主要负责其中三维特效、灯光渲染和后期制作。







"Eggy Party" new party season CG- "Snow and Light" search for aurora tour has started, we are very happy to be invited to serve the Eggy party, collated the team recently participated in the production of Eggy party related visual content, including the latest S14 season CG short film and part of the KV poster collection, we are mainly responsible for the 3D special effects, lighting rendering and post-production.

