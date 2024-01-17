We developed the motto "Driving Conversations" once it was clear that the“World Partner Forum 2020” would not be taking place as usual due to travel restrictions. So, instead of having one event in one location, separate events in separate locations were held to do just so: keep the conversation and connection going, even in times when large events had to be postponed. We crafted a vibrant visual identity, reflecting the dynamic we wanted to inspire within the conversations.





The colour scheme we had developed for the then-postponed WPF Vienna was still a match, for Japan we embraced bold and quirky combinations. To ensure a seamless experience, we employed modular elements for signage and branding across venues, connecting and accompanying participants through a visually cohesive journey, while always including what we believe to be of utmost importance: charming elements and moments money cannot buy.