Ludwig Schröder



Our hearts beat faster when it comes to craftsmanship and family-run traditional companies. When our long-standing partner from Uetersen, with whom we have successfully pushed back the boundaries of paper and leather, asked us to redesign the corporate identity, we were simply delighted.





The result is a concise, handmade word mark including numerology, a fresh new corporate colour scheme as well as many new areas of application and print objects that accompany the generation change in the company and lead it into the next years.





Always family-owned, Ludwig Schröder is now run with great passion by the seventh generation, Katharina Schröder.

