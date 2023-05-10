WE ARE BOOKBINDERS

In 2020, in the middle of the “pandemic-which-shall-no-longer-be-named”, Soraya and Max Kuehne took over the bookbindery “Buchbinderei Begemann”.

website A long-lasting partner- and friendship connects this bookbindery to Paperlux Studio. A lot of projects seen here on Behance and on ourwere created and developed by Max and his team, and then brought to tangible life by Karen Begemann and her team.

When Karen, asked if we would take over, our hearts said “yes” right away. Not only because we respect and need this craft as a studio. We also think it is of utmost importance that the traditions and contributions from craftsmanship and artisanry remain upheld, especially in an era dominated by fast-paced revolutions and evolutions in the digital world.

We firmly believe in a peaceful co-existence between the digital and the tangible.

To kick-off the “new era”, we dove deep into the drawers of lead-letter-stamps and cut a font from our selection through digitalization and further finetuning. The end result is not only used for our word mark(s), but also for various other elements in our corporate design. We also took on a more “international” name and were super happy to discover that “We are Bookbinders” was still available as a URL and Instagram handle.

New photos of our projects and products were taken for our website, which got a complete and total facelift.

paperlux.store In addition to the design overhaul, we started our own line of products – to be found here:

Fun fact: Bookbinding was named an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2021. Now it’s time to fill this with life – and not just rest easy with such a designation.