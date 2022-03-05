Spirit of Place - Spirit of Craftsmanship
The DNA of DEDON has always been the combination of innovative materials, balanced design and perfection in craftsmanship. At the beginning of 2021, we met the DEDON team for the first time and the task was clearly formulated: To re-think and redesign the PoS tools used to present and sell fibers, fabrics and tabletop samples.
The DEDON values formed a great basis for us to transform these into tangible presentation tools and to translate the “DEDON feeling” with these. Product design in its purest form, so to speak.
The result, early 2022:
– A Table Top Box
– A Fabric Sample Book
– A Fiber Box
The entire visual language was redefined in terms of materiality, form and typography.
We could go on for a very long time describing every detail. We believe that the photos and the video speak for themselves. And if there are any questions left: feel free to contact us!
CREDITS
CREATIVE DIRECTION
Max Kuehne
ART DIRECTION
Max Kuehne
Jil Reinig
PRODUCTION
Buchbinderei Begemann
Maren Thomsen
VIDEOGRAPHY
Dawid Paczkowski
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tom Medici
MUSIC
Steven Phillips – Made Man