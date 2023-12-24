My mural works 2017-2023

I wanted to celebrate the community, people holding onto each other throughout the good times and the bad. With a booming refugee crisis, wars and economical storms forcing millions to leave their homes and start anew, it feels vital to hold onto each other as we're defo stronger together.



Galician history is rooted in immigration, and the people of Carballo seemed quite warm towards my mural, many brought me oranges and water and the lady owning the shop downstairs gave me a big hug when I was done 🥲

