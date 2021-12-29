A Watercolor a Month Keeps a Doctor Away

#3 - April



March inspired a flower-themed piece (I am a big fan of tulips), and I called it "The Tulip Quest".

She's set and ready to start a new adventure. Is it spreading the blooms and the love?

Is it bringing flowers to places where people lack colour and happiness? Not sure what it is but she is determined, and her friends the young juicy bulb and the wise daisy are there to support and cheer on. They are proud and full of hope: very soon the world will be in bloom again.