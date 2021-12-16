A Personalised Search-and-find Multiverse Book

The best part about this book is that it's about saving the universe from an evil fish (of course) and you visit some worlds that.. don't make much sense because we just wanted to have fun with them! Like a universe where everyone got shrunk but the objects stayed the same, or a massive event space where superheroes booked their convention on the same day as supervillains (oops), and a world inhabited by all kinds of famous literature characters, a seaside town where animals and people coexist, and, of course, a spa resort for non other than delicious FOODS (think dumplings in steam rooms and carrots playing tennis why not).

