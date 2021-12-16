Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
A Personalised Search-and-find Multiverse Book
Marija Tiurina
Behance.net
 After almost a year in design and production this wacky universe-hopping personalised search-and-find adventure is finally out in the world!
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
It took 10 months, a team of 20 people and a lot of imagination to bring this book to life. Oh and did I mention it can be created for up to 3 kids/siblings/friends and you can choose from over 700 avatar variations? 
Comes in four languages other than English: French, Spanish, Italian and Japanese and we ship pretty much anywhere on this planet.

Where to get: WONDERBLY. Keep scrolling to peek at the process.
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
The best part about this book is that it's about saving the universe from an evil fish (of course) and you visit some worlds that.. don't make much sense because we just wanted to have fun with them! Like a universe where everyone got shrunk but the objects stayed the same, or a massive event space where superheroes booked their convention on the same day as supervillains (oops), and a world inhabited by all kinds of famous literature characters, a seaside town where animals and people coexist, and, of course, a spa resort for non other than delicious FOODS (think dumplings in steam rooms and carrots playing tennis why not). 
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Early sketches of potential themes to explore:
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Each spread took over a month to create from scratch to finish, and there's probably a couple hundreds of layers in each one of these PSD files. 
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Every search-and-find illustration started with a mood board and references followed by a rough concept/layout sketch, then a black and white version would be made and finally I would move onto adding the colour. The finished version would then be polished up and prepared for the team to incorporate personalisation elements and prepare text for translations. 
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Universe #2: a seaside town where animals and people live and enjoy the weather together.
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
We also ran a competition where kids all around the world submitted their superhero ideas for one of the spreads, and our favourite picks below got to be illustrated and added to the final illustration! 
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
This book is for up to three siblings/friends/kids and you can choose from over 750 avatar combinations. I think this makes it the most personalised book ever to be made ^-^ 
Character design children illustration children's book digital illustration
Hope you enjoyed the ride!
You can check out my personal work on Instagram or pop into my print shop
Image may contain: person, indoor and human face
Image may contain: person, human face and smile
A Personalised Search-and-find Multiverse Book
395
1.6k
24
Published:
user's avatar
Marija Tiurina

    Owner

    user's avatar
    London, United Kingdom

    A Personalised Search-and-find Multiverse Book

    395
    1.6k
    24
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields