Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
5 Illustrated Manuals for Navigating Life
Marija Tiurina
Behance.net
animation design Digital Art Drawing ILLUSTRATION
Fact: I can't animate but I love animation.
So this project was born as an attempt to bring my dream to life and create a couple fun animated shorts! Each written and voiced by Thom Wong, illustrated by me and sounds were sourced on the web and all came together in After Effects. After all I am pretty happy with the results, now there's proof that one can bring a story to life even without professional animation skills! 

Here's a series of bizarre and fun little animated manuals. Enjoy!
Follow my Instagram for weekly art updates.
animation design Digital Art Drawing ILLUSTRATION
5 Illustrated Manuals for Navigating Life
193
676
13
Published:
user's avatar
Marija Tiurina

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Marija Tiurina
    London, United Kingdom

    5 Illustrated Manuals for Navigating Life

    193
    676
    13
    Published:

    Creative Fields