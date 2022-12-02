5 Illustrated Manuals for Navigating Life

Fact: I can't animate but I love animation.
So this project was born as an attempt to bring my dream to life and create a couple fun animated shorts! Each written and voiced by Thom Wong, illustrated by me and sounds were sourced on the web and all came together in After Effects. After all I am pretty happy with the results, now there's proof that one can bring a story to life even without professional animation skills!
Here's a series of bizarre and fun little animated manuals. Enjoy!
So this project was born as an attempt to bring my dream to life and create a couple fun animated shorts! Each written and voiced by Thom Wong, illustrated by me and sounds were sourced on the web and all came together in After Effects. After all I am pretty happy with the results, now there's proof that one can bring a story to life even without professional animation skills!
Here's a series of bizarre and fun little animated manuals. Enjoy!