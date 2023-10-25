Hand-Drawn Graphic set | Personal works | 2022-2023

Era of Great Geographical Discoveries / triptych
Once upon a time, a group of adventurers known as the “Great Discoverers” sailed far and wide, seeking new lands and treasures. Fueled by a deep desire to expand their knowledge and build a better world, they encountered new cultures, peoples, and riches. However, their greed and lust for power led them to enslave and exploit the very people they had once hoped to help. They used their advanced technologies to wage war and dominate, forgetting the true purpose of their journey.
Despite their abundance of resources, the Great Discoverers squandered them on wars, destruction, and the humiliation of others, leaving behind a world scarred by conflict and injustice. Their legacy serves as a warning that even the most advanced technologies are useless without wisdom, compassion, and humility.
The tale of the Great Discoverers is a reminder that collaboration and empathy can lead to incredible achievements and a better world. As individuals, we can live differently by creating, developing, and respecting each other, to build a harmonious society that benefits everyone.
Original size: 480 x 130 cm
Materials: acrylic on linen.
Era of Great Geographical Discoveries / episode 1
Era of Great Geographical Discoveries / episode 2
Era of Great Geographical Discoveries / episode 3
Self-development / episode 4
This is a series of artworks in which I reflect on the importance of personal development and work on oneself. I think that it is very important moment in the evolution and development of all our civilisation.
Original size: 70 x 70 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Cosmic Reflections
Measuring an impressive 106 x 78 cm, this artwork reminds us of our small yet significant place on this vast planet.
When you look at intricate details, let your imagination run wild. The juxtaposition of the tiny figure against the vast world serves as a reminder to pause, reflect, and appreciate the boundless beauty that surrounds us.
People invented a telescope in order to study and admire the stars and not just to look at their feet. «Cosmic Reflections» invites you to dream big and discover the hidden gems that await our attention.
Let this monochromatic marvel serve as a timeless reminder that our world is teeming with opportunities waiting to be explored.
Original size: 106 x 78 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Cosmic Touch
Original size: 70 x 84 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Illustration of the Balance in Interior
Behind the capital red wall there are double-headed eagles with gold heads. They are big, they of course know better. They know exactly who are enemies and who are friends, who will go straight to heaven, and who will simply die.
They taught the citizens of their country from childhood that one head is good, but two heads behind a red wall are better. Then they added that citizens would not stick out their heads, because this is very dangerous. Besides, why raise your head? After all, big eagles know everything better.
Years passed. The rules that were taught are carefully learned. Wings have long been stolen, citizens no longer fly and no longer raise their heads. The largest country has become the largest sanctuary for the insane.
Meanwhile, behind the capital red wall, they came up with and believed in their legend. They decided that it turns out, the enemies are all around. Their reserve is in danger, and the two-headed eagles have a special path. Lost neighbors must be urgently «rescued», «rescued» at any cost. The price does not matter, it is important to follow your legend to the end.
Original size: 70 x 100 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Self Isolation
Sheep for many years liked to live in a reliable cage trusting wolves. Times have changed. The times when the wolves are full and the sheep are safe are over.
The bars of the cage are getting stronger and stronger. There is no way out of the cell. And this fable doesn’t have a happy ending yet.
Original size: 56 x 76 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
A Vase of Wishes
A vase is a piece of art, something important and valuable. Also a vase is very fragile and must be handled very carefully. For me, in this case, a vase is a place where my most secret desires and dreams are stored, to which I have been going all my life.
Life in every way tests the strength of me and my desires. But in spite of everything, I defend my right to move towards them, to follow my own path step by step, forging myself and my dream. I constantly fill my vase, which makes it more valuable and gives me more strength to go on.
I think that each of you has such secret vases that you protect with all your might and strive to achieve. It is not easy to keep them and fill them. But the knowledge that they exist and you can touch them makes the most cloudy day bright and filled with meaning.
Original size: 50 x 70 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Under the Cover of Night
Original size: 50 x 66 cm
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
