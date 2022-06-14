Hand-Drawn Graphic set | Personal works | 2021-2022









Ready to Fly





This illustration talks about me. This is a frequent occurrence in my artworks.

The artwork is the last before my relocation from Belarus to Ukraine.

The character changes together with my life. He gets modern high-speed fenders.

The character says that he tired to stay in tortoise shell and ready to fly, ready for changes. He looks into bright interesting future.

The new stage of my life and lives of my characters are on the horizon.



