Hand-Drawn Graphic set | Personal works | 2021-2022

Self-Development / episode one
This is a series of artworks in which I reflect on the importance of personal development and work on oneself. I think that it is very important moment in the evolution and development of all our civilisation.
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Self-Development / episode two
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Self-Development / Newton's Law / episode three
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Pursuit of Knowledge
Original size: 700x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Date After the War
Original size: 500x5700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Shoe Cleaner / Lost Professions set
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Saxophonist / Lost Professions set
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Barber / Lost Professions set
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Ready to Fly
This illustration talks about me. This is a frequent occurrence in my artworks.
The artwork is the last before my relocation from Belarus to Ukraine.
The character changes together with my life. He gets modern high-speed fenders.
The character says that he tired to stay in tortoise shell and ready to fly, ready for changes. He looks into bright interesting future.
The new stage of my life and lives of my characters are on the horizon.
Original size: 500x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Illusion of Balance in Interior
This set of works was created as a reaction to the situation that occur around the world and concern everyone.
It is about the fragility of our world and society as a whole, that we live only with the illusion of control over everything that happens around us.
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Travel Slowly
I drew this illustration specifically for the May-June issue of AFAR . AFAR magazine is based in San Francisco and is dedicated to travel. I created the illustration based on an article in which the author discusses how travel will look like after a pandemic, how to do it consciously, with maximum immersion in the process. About how to carefully, meaningfully live the process of travel, which will allow you to see and understand more than usual.
Original size: 700x900 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Perseverance 2021
Original size: 520x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Bank vs DeFi
This artwork I was created specifically for one of the companies that represents DeFi. My task was to illustrate the confrontation between traditional financial systems and decentralized financial services (DeFi).
DeFi is currently one of the fastest growing sectors in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
DeFi is an ecosystem of decentralized applications (Dapps) that provide financial services based on distributed networks without any centralized governing body.
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Press Conference
Who is the most welcome guest at a press conference, news story, interview, or television show? Of course, this is huge scandalous monkey, which will stand dirty paws on the table and will make a furious noise as much as possible. The stronger scandal and the more noise are better. It gives more views and traffic. If there is no suitable monkey on the horizon, you can even invent it or remove it from a favorable angle and slightly embellish the one that you have. Rating is a capricious thing and you need to please it with all your might. Not all mass media and media entertainment are arranged this way, but, unfortunately, the overwhelming majority.
Coincidentally, after creating this illustration, I watched the 1976 film «Network». It perfectly demonstrates how the industry works, what its priorities are, and how important the scandalous monkey is.
Original size: 500x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
