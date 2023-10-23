DESIGN MARKET BCN
FAD. Foment de les Arts i el Disseny
Graphic campaign for the BCN Design Market organized by FAD (Foment de les Arts i el Disseny) at the Design Hub. Project lead by ADG-FAD.
The best market for design lovers.
The graphic identity has been raised with the idea of putting the value of this market, compared to others that are activated at the same time in the city.
Democratize design through memorable iconic figures and the Mid-Century to communicate in a 360º framework and be understood by the entire society.
