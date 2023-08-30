La Filmoteca

La Filmo

IVC. Generalitat Valenciana



Flexible Identity for the Valencian Film Archive of the Valencian Institute of Culture (Valencian Government)

Reviving pop, punk, and counterculture. Advocating for socializing and sharing cinema.

In the style of a Fanzine and as a form of revival, the Filmoteca's identity has been created with the assistance of the Exposure® typography by Federico Parra Barrios and edited by 205TF.

Based on the play of light, the brand is presented with a variable identity.

Inspired by self-publishing, for editorial use and publications, the brand employs a simple structure. The treatment of images complements the content, adding identity to the refined aesthetic. The use of leftover printer papers in random colors adds originality and spontaneity.



