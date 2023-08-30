democràcia estudi's profile
La Filmoteca
democràcia estudi
Behance.net
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
La Filmo
IVC. Generalitat Valenciana

Flexible Identity for the Valencian Film Archive of the Valencian Institute of Culture (Valencian Government)
Reviving pop, punk, and counterculture. Advocating for socializing and sharing cinema.
In the style of a Fanzine and as a form of revival, the Filmoteca's identity has been created with the assistance of the Exposure® typography by Federico Parra Barrios and edited by 205TF.
Based on the play of light, the brand is presented with a variable identity.
Inspired by self-publishing, for editorial use and publications, the brand employs a simple structure. The treatment of images complements the content, adding identity to the refined aesthetic. The use of leftover printer papers in random colors adds originality and spontaneity.

Year: 2023
Client: IVC. Generalitat Valenciana
Sector: Cultura, cine
Direction: democràcia®
Art direction: Javier Tortosa
Creative direction: Marta Tortosa
Design: Javier Tortosa, Josep Lozano
Skills: poster, identity, fanzine, flyer, graphic campaign, branding, storytelling
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
punk pop Exposure branding Cinema magazine editorial design light Counter Culture exposure effect
La Filmoteca
75
277
4
Published:

Owner

democràcia estudi's profile
democràcia estudi
Valencia, Spain

Credits

Josep Lozano Añon's profile
Josep Lozano Añon

La Filmoteca

Flexible Identity for the Valencian Film Archive of the Valencian Institute of Culture (Valencian Government) Reviving pop, punk, and countercult Read More

75
277
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields