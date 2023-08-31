democràcia estudi's profile
ZISSOU®. Identity
democràcia estudi
Behance.net
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
ZISSOU®
Human imperfection as a seal of identity. How to be unique to achieve different results. The human, your own talent, with its innate imperfection, crosses borders of the technological era giving a divergent result. Because only on that way we feel imperfects. Our ability to excite. An identity created by using chatter tape to complete the brand experience and getting an unique feeling. 
We created a branding path for use in all applications – a tape that allows writing on top of it for making notes and marking. A widely-used element in audiovisual productions that assists us in recognizing the brand within its context.
Year: 2023
Client: Zissou producciones SL
Sector: Audiovisual
Direction: democràcia®
Art direction: Javier Tortosa
Creative direction: Marta Tortosa
Design: Javier Tortosa, Josep Lozano
Skills: poster, identity, graphic design, social media, branding, storytelling
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
Gaffer cinematography video collage fluorescent identity imperfection brand identity punk arial
ZISSOU®. Identity
295
1.3k
22
Published:

Owner

democràcia estudi's profile
democràcia estudi
Valencia, Spain

Credits

Josep Lozano Añon's profile
Josep Lozano Añon

ZISSOU®. Identity

Human imperfection as a seal of identity. How to be unique to achieve different results. The human, your own talent, with its innate imperfection Read More

295
1.3k
22
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields