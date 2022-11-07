Blog
An image from the inside. Poster
democràcia estudi
Behance.net
UNA IMAGEN INTERIOR. Poster
EL CONDE DE TORREFIEL
Una imagen interior is a thought about the concept of reality. In this regard, the imagination emerges as an alternative to fictions and images that govern us. In this way the poster must disturb the viewer and create in him the need to look beyond that appears at first sight. The poster functions as a metamessage, because the main poster includes another wrinkled poster. Thus, it suggests (what not to se) thant the main message includes another message. Besides that, the second message intervened bring in the human element and realism. No two are alike.
The piece for use in the urban environment disrupt form standards. Also the poster intended to be a new performative support for the company and the new show.

Gold Award ADG-LAUS, 2022
Year: 2021
Client: Cielo Drive
Sector: Artes escénicas
Direction: democràcia®, Tanya Beyeler
Art direction: Javier Tortosa
Design: Javier Tortosa
Skills: performance, teatro, poster, imagen, neon, experimental, print, gold award
