Alpha Icons / Dark Version
This series of icons is a dark version of the Alpha Icons, made specifically for use on light backgrounds. Each icon has been recolored from scratch, in addition, most of the symbols have been completely revised for a better visual experience.

I utilized a 96 x 96 px grid with pixel-perfect rules to create the symbols, much like the light version. The shapes and lines are filled with a single-color gradient that starts from opaque and gradually becomes fully transparent, while the lines' thickness equals 1 pixel.

Link to purchase the license:


Alpha icons blend harmoniously with backgrounds of different colors and saturations because of their semi-transparent nature.
They are also easy to recolor as they utilize only one color from the palette.
To achieve a volumetric-like gradient, I often use several layers for icon elements and to each apply the gradient at a different angle.
Also, some intersecting elements need to be trimmed inside the icon. This is worth considering if you are going to create animations with Alpha icons.
BUSINESS PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
MARKETING PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
FINANCE PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
STUDIO PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
SPORTS PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
TECHNOLOGY PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
CONCEPTS PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
FAMILY PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)
ELEMENTS PACK / ALPHA ICONS (DARK VERSION)


