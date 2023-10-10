Alpha Icons / Dark Version

This series of icons is a dark version of the Alpha Icons, made specifically for use on light backgrounds. Each icon has been recolored from scratch, in addition, most of the symbols have been completely revised for a better visual experience.
I utilized a 96 x 96 px grid with pixel-perfect rules to create the symbols, much like the light version. The shapes and lines are filled with a single-color gradient that starts from opaque and gradually becomes fully transparent, while the lines' thickness equals 1 pixel.
