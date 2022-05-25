Bubble°Bauhaus is a personal art project where plain geometric forms of Bauhaus meet with highly popular Y2K aesthetics.
The era of the 2000s means a lot to me, because in 2001 I first discovered the magic of Photoshop while studying at the computer academy, knowing nothing about computer graphics and design in general.
Thanks to Photoshop I got into the world of art.
Type: Personal Project
Date: April 22 — May 22
Medium: Raster Image (JPG)
Software: Photoshop / Illustrator
Size: 5000x5000 px
NOIR°BAUHAUS
PLASTIC°BAUHAUS
LASER°BAUHAUS
TECHNO°BAUHAUS
SACRED°BAUHAUS
METAL°BAUHAUS
PLATING°BAUHAUS
ELECTRO°BAUHAUS
CRYSTAL°BAUHAUS
FOIL°BAUHAUS