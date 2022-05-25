Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Bubble°Bauhaus
Antlii 🇺🇦
Behance.net
abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
Bubble°Bauhaus is a personal art project where plain geometric forms of Bauhaus meet with highly popular Y2K aesthetics. 

The era of the 2000s means a lot to me, because in 2001 I first discovered the magic of Photoshop while studying at the computer academy, knowing nothing about computer graphics and design in general.

Thanks to Photoshop I got into the world of art. 


Type:  Personal Project
Date:  April 22 — May 22
Medium:  Raster Image (JPG)
Software:  Photoshop / Illustrator
Size:  5000x5000 px
abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
NOIR°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
PLASTIC°BAUHAUS







abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
LASER°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
TECHNO°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
SACRED°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
METAL°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
PLATING°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
ELECTRO°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
CRYSTAL°BAUHAUS








abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
FOIL°BAUHAUS



abstract art artwork bauhaus Digital Art geometric graphics photoshop poster Y2K
Thanks for scrolling!
🤍🤍🤍

Let's connect:


Bubble°Bauhaus
64
298
5
Published:
user's avatar
Antlii 🇺🇦

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Antlii 🇺🇦
    Kyiv, Ukraine

    Bubble°Bauhaus

    Bubble Bauhaus is a personal art project where plain geometric forms of Bauhaus meet with highly popular Y2K aesthetics. The era of the 2000s mea Read More
    64
    298
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields