Orman Williams - From the same letter

Orman Williams
Orman Williams is a boutique law and consultancy firm that helps companies build engineering teams offshore. Working as a talent to start-up translators around globe O*W visual language emphasize the graphic elements of different pronunciations. As Orman Williams helps technology companies succeed by finding unique talent we help that talent find something that feels familiar when interacting with the brand.
Brand language plays with diactrical marks to create fluid and playful system that speaks its own voice of points and comas. It is a small blink of an eye of mutual understanding. A sign and sound of differences, yet coming from the same letters.
In order to be universal, accepted and comprehend by people from multicultural and ethnic backgrounds, brand language is set around base elements. We use letters, diactricals and color to create distinctive voice playing with proportions, contrast and composition.