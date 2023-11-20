Redkroft ‎'s profileGrzegorz Sołowiński's profile

Loons & Matches – when the mad ignite change

Loons & Matches


Loons & Matches is an Cali hybrid of consulting and venture capital firm investing at ready to market startups. We were commissioned to capture both visual identity and brand personality.

What we’ve seen during business immersion was an extraordinary team of buddist monk, ex-Facebook co-founder and a Jujitsu champion working together as founders and senior advisors. Company’s function was naturally to accelerate business the company’s character though based on founder’s dna turned out to be different. We pivot from original „Accelerade” strategies into much more boutique and individual. Loons & Matches.



Visually-wise brand build it's language on contradictions. From one hand it evokes classic cinema, from another softhens the feeling with assurring blue.


