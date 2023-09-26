DIRECTOR.AMCA





IN A SYMPHONY OF SOPHISTICATION, OUR CAPTIVATING BRANDING FOR ANA MONRABAL COOK’S ARCHITECTURE STUDIO HARMONIZES MINIMALISTIC ALLURE WITH AN INTERNATIONAL ESSENCE.





Ana Monrabal-Cook entrusted us with the honor of designing a brand for her eponymous architecture studio based in London. Our goal was to create a minimalistic and internationally inspired visual identity that conveys a clean and laid-back aesthetic, allowing the studio's work to stand out. Key design elements include a logo responsive system and look & feel, complemented by minimalistic grid, and international vibe, a sans serif font, a black and white color palette, and warm organic textures.





