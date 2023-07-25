DIRECTOR.CEDIM









A NEW PROMISE: REPURPOSING AND DEVELOPING

A GENETIC IDENTITY LANGUAGE FOR THE UNIVERSITY





Founded in the late 70s, CEDIM - The School of Design has positioned itself as one of Mexico's top

design-based universities and a go-to for those who aspire to pursue a career in design.

In 2022, we were assigned with the task to visually communicate CEDIM's new promise as a brand:

their ever-evolving pedagogical methods, their characteristic avant-garde, and their ingenious vision.





