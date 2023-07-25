DIRECTOR.CEDIM

Director Studio's profileAriel Di Lisio's profile
A NEW PROMISE: REPURPOSING AND DEVELOPING
A GENETIC IDENTITY LANGUAGE FOR THE UNIVERSITY

Founded in the late 70s, CEDIM - The School of Design has positioned itself as one of Mexico's top
design-based universities and a go-to for those who aspire to pursue a career in design.
In 2022, we were assigned with the task to visually communicate CEDIM's new promise as a brand:
their ever-evolving pedagogical methods, their characteristic avant-garde, and their ingenious vision.


