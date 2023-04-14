DIRECTOR.JDE

A REINVENTION OF IDENTITY: REFLECTING THE TRANSITION
FROM ‘I’ TO ‘WE’ THROUGH A BRAND’S SIGNATURE DYNAMISM IN DESIGN
International industrial designer Jorge Diego Etienne founded his northern Mexico-based design studio back in 2012. For its
ten-year anniversary, the studio founder reached out to us with the quest of reinventing the brand's identity.
The challenge of designing for an industrial designer did not escape us. Initially, a typography for the JDE acronym as logotype was crafted. However, inspired by the fact that JDE Studio is not only concerned with design and production, but rather an integrated focus that includes consulting and research instead of just development, we decided to go further in design and sought to create an entire custom typeface for the Studio.