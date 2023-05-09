DIRECTOR.NICOLAS LAISNE

MIRRORING CONSTRUCTION: A BRANDING IDENTITY THAT REFLECTS
A DISTINGUISHED AND SINGULAR ARCHITECTURE.
When commissioned with the project of conveying Nicolas Laisné's architecture and urbanism practices
in the firm's identity, we were set on mirroring what their buildings, landscapes, homes and towers do:
push and expand the limits of traditional architecture, and in our case, of branding and design.
The exclusive typeface NT Bau was applied and became a conductive thread, as it was conceived on par
with the realization of this project, sharing similarities such as their minimal, rational but inventive build.
Defined by timeless modernity rather than an ephemeral fad.
