The Axe Majeur is a monumental work of art located in the center of the new town of Cergy-Pontoise, in France. This work of art was designed by Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan from 1980.







Unfinished compared to the various plans created, the Axe Majeur is composed of twelve stations over a length of 3.2 kilometers, including a leaning tower, a set of twelve columns, a footbridge, an island or even a laser beam.



