Axe Majeur
AXE MAJEUR
Infrared photography
The Axe Majeur is a monumental work of art located in the center of the new town of Cergy-Pontoise, in France. This work of art was designed by Israeli sculptor Dani Karavan from 1980.

Unfinished compared to the various plans created, the Axe Majeur is composed of twelve stations over a length of 3.2 kilometers, including a leaning tower, a set of twelve columns, a footbridge, an island or even a laser beam.

Symbol of the new city, it is also one of the important works of Dani Karavan, who accompanied its construction for more than thirty years. It is also a filming location, where several music clips were recorded.
architecture infrared black and white monochrome graphism design art Experience symetry Axe Majeur
Axe Majeur
Axe Majeur

Axe Majeur, Cergy-Pontoise, France - Infrared photography.

