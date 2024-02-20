COEXISTENCE II
Digital Aerochrome
Following Coexistence I, this series continues to reveal the multiple modes of cohabitation, more or less harmonious, between man and nature in our current societies. To achieve this, I opted for the infrared photography technique: this technique, used by natural area mapping services, captures the infrared radiation reflected by the internal structure of the leaves.
This results in a red colouring of plants, the colour of which varies depending on the chlorophyll concentration. This chromatic standardization makes the plant presence more visible and its modes of propagation more readable.
