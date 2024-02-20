Coexistence II



Following Coexistence I , this series continues to reveal the multiple modes of cohabitation, more or less harmonious, between man and nature in our current societies. To achieve this, I opted for the infrared photography technique: this technique, used by natural area mapping services, captures the infrared radiation reflected by the internal structure of the leaves.





This results in a red colouring of plants, the colour of which varies depending on the chlorophyll concentration. This chromatic standardization makes the plant presence more visible and its modes of propagation more readable.









