INFRA NYC - Intro
Infrared photography
I had to wait three years before being able to return to New York, after my stay for a few days in June 2019 for professional reasons. No other obligation this time than to take pictures while walking the streets of New York.
Before publishing the main series, INFRA NYC, I wanted to offer en introduction, as an invitation to discover progressively New York City under infrared light. Get ready for this new infrared journey.
