Solar Vision II

An invitation to reveal ourself beyond the visible.





As multifaceted organ, our skin presents itself both as the first barrier with the external environment, and as the privileged witness of our internal health. Each physical or psychological experience that we undergo leaves a mark on our skin throughout life, without us being aware of it at the moment.





Indeed, the skin is capable of storing in its deep layers the marks of our past experiences: from our lifestyle to our working conditions, including the place where we live and our habits of exposure to the sun, of multiple parameters thus influence our physical envelope. All this hidden from our view.





“Solar Visions” was designed as an artistic and scientific experience, where each participant reveals these invisible marks, embedded in the deep layers of their skin. Using the UV photography technique, the portraits taken display the wrinkles, spots and scars present between the dermis and the epidermis. Through a sophisticated lighting setup, the portraits taken go beyond simple dermatological analysis images to envelop the participants in light, marking their gaze with a solar signature.



