Label expo 2023 - Mexico
I was contacted by Tarsus to realize 3 illustrations for the Label expo Mexico City 🇲🇽 in April 2023. 

Labelexpo is the leading series of events for the label and package printing industry.​​​​​​​
______

Client : Label expo
Agency : Tarsus
Illustrations : Romain Trystram

For the first illustration they wanted a panoramic view of Mexico city with famous landmarks mixed with specific printing devices. The animation above and the graphic design part of the project was made by Tarsus.
A little zoom in 🔍
And some screenshots of the process.
They planed to use it on different support like posters, map of the event, promotional visuals. A banner for the label expo website, social medias etc...
For the second illustration They wanted a view of the city from above. 
zoom in 🔍
Some steps of the process on this one. What i like with those angles is that i stays a single point perspective so that's easy to add and remove elements and try things.
For this third illustration they asked me to change the point of view to discover the city from inside. Basically i used a part of the first illustration for the background and add the first ground with the streets and buildings.
Screenshots again for this one. As you can see the background is a part of the first illustration which allows me to save time to focus on the rest of the illustration.
Thank you for waching 👍
Inquiry : romaintrystram@gmail.com  📬
