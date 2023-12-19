OFF GRID
This series of illustrations is a project i started 3 years ago.
I started with one. And another one, and so on. At the time, especialy during covid, i drew a lot of landscapes, dreaming of discovering new places. But at the time i was only traveling in my imaginations with those. I had good times doing it. Hope you like it too.
For those who are interested i am working on a shop now and if you want a poster you can tell me in the comments.
Thank you very much for your support trough the years 👍
HIT THE ROAD