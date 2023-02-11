Romain Trystram's profile
Walk with me 🌍☀️🥾
Romain Trystram
Walk with me
🌍 ☀️ 🥾
This is a series of personal illustrations and studies
It's like a playground to try things and share it. I always liked walk and see around me. The architecture, the light...  Here are my little explorations. Hope you like it.

Morroco shop 🥖 
I also added some steps of my process for all the illustrations.
Hanoi 🏮
FLOWER SHOP 🌷
LAUNDRY SHOP 🧺
HOUSE OF MACCARONS 🛍
coffee shop  🇯🇲 
LITTLE SHOP 🍡
THE ARCADE  🕹 
LA BIDOUILLE  🔎
CROOKY HOUSE 🗝
MANGOS 🥭
TERRASSE  🍽
UPPER EAST SIDE ☀️
BROWN STONES 🇺🇸
SAN FRANCISCO 🌉
TOWER BRIDGE 👑
BEST PLACE 🕌
QASBAH 🇲🇦
VILLAGE 🌙 
REMAINS ⌛️
FLOOD 🌊
ICEBERG ❄️
POP'S 🍔 
COMO LAKE 🇮🇹
TIMELAPSES 🎬
I recorded some timelapses of the process that gives an idea of how i work with photoshop which is very near for me from the cutting paper technic. I am doing shapes with the lasso and other selection tools. The technic is really easy but it's the way you combine simple actions that help to achieve something that seems more complex at the end. Anyway here it is.
Thank you 👍

Thank you for watching, for your kind words and positive comments. You can discover many more on my Instagram page.
____

Romain Trystram © 2023
