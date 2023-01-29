Romain Trystram's profile
Cars in movies 🍿🎬
Cars in movies
🎬 🍿 ​​​​

This is a series of personal illustrations i did when i started to post on instagram 2 years ago. I took it like a playground to try things and share it. This series is about cars and vehicles in mopvies . Hope you like my little explorations !
AKIRA 💊 
artwork automotive Cars childhood Cinema ILLUSTRATION Movies pop culture poster Vehicle
I also added some steps of my process for all the illustrations.
BLADE RUNNER ⚡️
MAD MAX 🔥 🛢 ⚙️
BACK TO THE FUTURE ⏮ ⏳🛹 
This illustration was animated by @bewyrd studio 🎬. Go check what they do ! 
JURASSIC PARK 🦴 🌴 📼
THE 5TH ELEMENT 🚕 🚓 
THE DARK KNIGHT  🖤 🎩 
OBLIVION 🌱 ⚾️
PORCO ROSSO  🏝 ✈️ 🏴‍☠️
007 🔫 🕶
GHOST IN THE SHELL 👘 🦾
Thank you 🍿👍

Thank you for watching, for your kind words and positive comments. You can discover many more on my Instagram page.
