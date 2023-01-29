Cars in movies
This is a series of personal illustrations i did when i started to post on instagram 2 years ago. I took it like a playground to try things and share it. This series is about cars and vehicles in mopvies . Hope you like my little explorations !
AKIRA 💊
I also added some steps of my process for all the illustrations.
BLADE RUNNER ⚡️
MAD MAX 🔥 🛢 ⚙️
BACK TO THE FUTURE ⏮ ⏳🛹
JURASSIC PARK 🦴 🌴 📼
THE 5TH ELEMENT 🚕 🚓
THE DARK KNIGHT 🖤 🎩
OBLIVION 🌱 ⚾️
PORCO ROSSO 🏝 ✈️ 🏴☠️
007 🔫 🕶
GHOST IN THE SHELL 👘 🦾
