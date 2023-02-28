Element 3–5
Nothing less than a semiconductor revolution
ELEMENT 3—5 is defining a new level of excellence in the realm of semiconductor manufacturing. With the groundbreaking technology at its core, moodley created a new identity that makes the extraordinary tangible on all levels – from product design to all aspects of brand design.
Team
Mátyás Czél
Manuel Fröschl-Rossboth
Daniel Huber
Sonja Lach
Gernot Leonhartberger
Bettina Löger
Jürgen Rumpler
Manuel Fröschl-Rossboth
Daniel Huber
Sonja Lach
Gernot Leonhartberger
Bettina Löger
Jürgen Rumpler