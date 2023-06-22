moodley design's profile
Döllerer - Branding
Döllerer 
Repositioning of an Austrian epicurean icon

For a century, the Döllerer family has been fascinating their guests with unforgettable culinary experiences and exquisite wines. moodley translated the great taste of the traditional business into an emotional brand character that is coming to life in their world of culinary delights.
Team:
Stefanie Feldhofer, Lisa Haller, Sabine Kernbichler, Barbara Klein, Martina Kogler, Elisabeth Krischner, Gernot Leonhartsberger, Nicole Mentasti, Alex Muralter, Wolfgang Niederl, Rita Stahlberg, Katerina Sturz, Fiona Tatschl, Birgit Taucher, Lena Wurm,
Fotos: Jörg Lehmann
