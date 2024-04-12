Bäckerei Wolf - Branding

Bäckerei Wolf
Turning a bakery into the best place in the neighbourhood
Anyone who lives in Augsburg knows the Wolf bakery. They grow up with Wolfbreze, meet up with friends in the café, take their favorite bread with them and are happy to have a Wolf branch nearby. moodley's branding, including logo, claim, visual language and wording, accompanies the transformation of the brand from "I" to "we" and makes the bakery the number 1 in Augsburg again with a friendly positioning as a "good neighbor".
Team
Vasilisa Aristarkhova
Beatrix Haidinger
Andreas Kump
Nora Obergeschwandner
Johanna Rädle
Clara Sinnitsch
Rita Stahlberg
Birgit Taucher
Daria Titarenko
Laura Wittmann
