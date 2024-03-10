AIRSKIN - Branding & Industrial Design

moodley design's profile

AIRSKIN
Unleashing the full power of automation
With moodley’s help AIRSKIN is opening a new chapter in human-machine interaction and setting out to become one of the leading technology providers in a new era of industrial automation.
Team
Elisabeth Bauer
Marie Dokter
Johannes Fischer
Manuel Fröschl-Rossboth
Patrick Greimel
Samuel Hartleb
Daniel Huber
Adam Katyi
Julia Krenn
Sonja Lach
Gernot Leonhartsberger
Florian Mondl
Wolfgang Niederl
Georges Quiqueran-Beaujeu
Stephan Rein
Maria Traunmüller
