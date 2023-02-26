Phenomenon. Digital paintings
Once upon a time, in a land far away, a newborn was born to a tribe of warriors. The child was a phenomenon as it was believed that it carried the blessings of the earth.
The tribe rejoiced and decided to baptize the child in the river.
As the ceremony came to an end, the tribe heard a loud noise coming from the nearby amusement park. It was a roller coaster, and it looked like it was about to derail. The tribe watched in awe as a young warrior from another tribe ran towards the roller coaster.
The warrior leaped onto the roller coaster and used his strength to slow it down, saving the people on board. The tribe watched in amazement, and the shaman declared that the warrior had been sent by the gods to protect them.
The newborn was christened the "Water Warrior," and it was believed that the child had the power to control the water. As the child grew, it became a formidable warrior, leading the tribe into battle and protecting them from harm.
Years went by, and the tribe prospered under the Water Warrior's leadership. People from all over the land came to see the phenomenon that was the Water Warrior. They marveled at the child's baptism, the roller coaster incident, and the warrior's courage.
Like a baptism, life begins anew, with each moment, we start fresh and true.
We dream of being a warrior, strong and brave, but sometimes it's the neighbor who's the mouse in the cave.
This dream stayed with the boy and he began to have dreams of his own, dreaming of one day riding a horse and becoming a warrior himself.
Life is full of twists and turns, but we must keep moving and never yearn,
For what could have been or what we may have missed, we must embrace the present and feel its bliss.
Years later, the boy had grown into a young man and decided to pursue his dreams. He trained hard and eventually became a skilled rider, capable of riding any horse with ease. He also became a warrior, defending his village from invaders and helping to keep his people safe.
And so, the legend of the Water Warrior lived on, a testament to the power of faith and the strength of the human spirit.
Thinking about life, I look at a newborn, pure and innocent, their future untold.
Will they ride the roller coaster phenomenon, or find their passion in modern dance and song?
The Water Warrior had a beloved wardrobe that had been passed down through generations of his family. It was a beautiful piece of furniture, intricately carved and painted with a golden hue.