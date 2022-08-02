Puzzle without solution. Digital paintings.
He picked „Disease“ as a theme for his party. He tried to mask his happiness but he just had to smile.
Costume Faust. An actor made a quick appearance at the party.
Costume Quarantine. All guests came to the costume party in disguise. The theme of the disguise had to be guessed.
Costume Father of the rats: Some people wore crazy costumes at the theme party.
Costume Daughter of the Night: She danced an „Error in the composition of human DNA“. The play required a lot of requisites.
Costume Suppen-Kaspar: In this party game, they must feel an object and guess what it is.
Costume The Lost Shadow: The theme of the party anticipated the end. The secret is hidden somewhere within this room.