Invasive species. Digital Paintings
The Prophet:
Predictions about the future are speculative and subjective, and their interpretation and fulfillment depend on individual beliefs and circumstances.
Invasive species:
When non-native species are introduced to a new environment where they lack natural predators or controls, they can reproduce rapidly and outcompete native species for resources such as food, habitat, and sunlight.
The Hermit:
Hermits often seek a simple and minimalistic lifestyle, detached from the complexities and distractions of modern society. By living in seclusion, they can focus on the essentials of life and reduce their reliance on material possessions and external influences.
The Forest:
Forests hold cultural and spiritual significance in many societies. They have been revered as sacred places, settings for rituals and ceremonies, and sources of inspiration for art, literature, and folklore. Forests can hold deep meaning and symbolism for individuals and communities, enriching their sense of identity and heritage.
The Digital Human:
Digital humans can be programmed to imitate human behavior convincingly, which raises concerns about their potential for manipulation and deception. They could be used to spread misinformation, engage in fraudulent activities, or deceive individuals for personal or malicious purposes.
Alternative Living:
Being aware of the impact of one's actions on the environment and striving to make choices that minimize harm. This includes considering the ecological consequences of consumption, waste generation, and resource depletion.
Climate Change:
Global South countries often bear a disproportionate burden of the adverse impacts of climate change, despite contributing less to global greenhouse gas emissions. They face challenges such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and agricultural disruptions, which can further exacerbate existing socio-economic vulnerabilities.
