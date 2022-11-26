Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Guenter Zimmermann's profile
Rage. Digital paintings
Guenter Zimmermann
Behance.net
Rage. Digital paintings
Digital Art digital painting human face Realism realistic
Evidence has shown that behavioral and cognitive therapy techniques have assisted individuals that have difficulties controlling their anger or rage. ​​​​​​​
Digital Art digital painting human face Realism realistic
In mimesis, the camouflaged object looks like something else which is of no special interest to the observer.
Digital Art digital painting human face Realism realistic
An emerging business is the rage room, a place where people relieve their stress by destroying objects within a room.
Digital Art digital painting human face Realism realistic
Role playing and personal study are the two main techniques used to aid individuals with managing rage.
Digital Art digital painting human face Realism realistic
Rage can sometimes lead to a state of mind where the individuals experiencing it believe they can do, and often are capable of doing, things that may normally seem physically impossible.
Digital Art digital painting human face Realism realistic
Yesterday's meeting ended in a furious argument. In therapy, he learned to control his rage.
Rage. Digital paintings
40
476
11
Published:
Guenter Zimmermann's profile
Guenter Zimmermann

Owner

Guenter Zimmermann's profile
Guenter Zimmermann
Berlin, Germany

Rage. Digital paintings

40
476
11
Published:

Creative Fields