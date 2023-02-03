Museums of History NSW





Time is Relative





History has a problem. It’s often seen as boring, academic, dusty and, well, dated. Focused on things forgotten and no longer relevant to today — often with little relevance to tomorrow.





The problem isn’t with history — the problem is with how we share and experience history. As the custodians of NSW’s history, it’s MHNSW’s role to disrupt these prejudices and show history as a living, vibrant organism — not just of the past, but a shaper of the present and a marker for our futures.





The Western view of history is backward looking. This isn’t the case for many cultures — especially that of Australia’s First Nations peoples. As the oldest surviving culture in the world, they have continually shared the history of this land through their own storytelling and community. For Indigenous peoples (and other cultures) history is fluid, a living part of the present, deeply intertwined with culture and identity.





This thinking inevitably led to the brand’s core idea: The Future of History.





As the pre-eminent body for NSW cultural history, MHNSW audaciously embraces these perspectives to provide us with a fresh and truer approach to challenging expectations about Australia’s museum culture and how we champion the importance of history.



Acknowledging this was the key to unlocking the foundations of the brand.