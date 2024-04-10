



People Before Data



U Group didn’t want to just stand out from its competitors — they wanted to challenge and shake up the data industry. To do this, we first needed to help them reframe the story of data — and we quickly discovered that helping brands understand data really meant helping them understand people. Rather than just treat data as intangible code, here was an opportunity to find the human meaning in the data point.



With this perspective, we created a strategy that placed 'People Before Data'. Now, U Group had the framework to approach every data point, every conversation and every graph through this people-first lens.

