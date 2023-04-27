





Built to Play.





To become the tech unicorn they are today, Mux needed to focus their attention on creating and promoting their sophisticated product. But like so many in technology categories, Mux had fallen into the trap of confusing their brand with generic product attributes like ‘simplification’ and ‘ease.’ This approach had reinforced the beliefs of ‘DIY developers’, who saw platforms like Mux to be either too restrictive or entirely redundant.



After engaging with the developer community, it was clear that the sector had been sending the wrong message. Developers aren’t simply pragmatic builders — they’re inherently creative people, who view code as a source of possibility and find joy in the complexity of their craft. Seen this way, the value of Mux is less about simplicity or ease, and more about equipping developers with the tools to create something truly distinct. Where others fixate on products, Mux had an opportunity to celebrate the outcomes of harnessing a platform that’s Built to Play.







